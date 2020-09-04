Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry



Usage-based insurance (UBI), also referred to as pay-per-mile or pay-as-you-drive is a type of auto insurance which depends on the specific insurer's program, can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it's driven or how it's driven. It is often operated by telematics, a technology which is available in vehicles using a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the car's network, but can also be available through mobile applications. It provides insurers a range of data, from how drivers are braking and accelerating to their speeds, where they're driving, and for how long they're behind the wheel. The data collected gets sent to an insurance corporation, which can keep the track of distance driven for the basic pay-as-you-go insurance, or more generally assess the risk profile of a particular driver in order to reward safer drivers with discounts on their insurance.



Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Allianz SE (Germany), AXA S.A. (France), Insure The Box Ltd (United Kingdom), Progressive Corporation (United States), Allstate Corporation (United States), Generali Group (Italy), Mapfre S.A. (Spain), Metromile (United States), Aviva plc. (United Kingdom) and Ageas (Belgium).



Influencing Trends of Usage-Based Insurance Market

- Timely and Accurate Data Collection

- Rising Permeation of Smartphones Integrated With Vehicle Connectivity Systems



How Growth Drivers of Usage-Based Insurance Market Changing Dynamics

- Increasing Adoption of Telematics

- Decline in Insurance Premium and Risk-Related Costs

- Lesser Accident and Vehicle Theft Possibilities

Restraints

- Uncertainty over Regulations and Legislative Environments

- Telematics Installation Cost Is High



Opportunities

- Growth of the Automobile Industry in Developing Countries

- Technological Advancement in Usage-Based Insurance

- Rising Concerns Regarding Driver Safety



Challenges

- Data Privacy Concerns and Quality Issues

- Absence of Standardized Systems



To comprehend Usage-Based Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Usage-Based Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



