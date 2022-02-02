Usage-Based Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, AXA, Mapfre

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Usage-Based Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.



The latest study released on the Global Usage-Based Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Usage-Based Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Allianz SE (Germany),AXA S.A. (France),Insure The Box Ltd (United Kingdom),Progressive Corporation (United States),Allstate Corporation (United States),Generali Group (Italy),Mapfre S.A. (Spain),Metromile (United States),Aviva plc. (United Kingdom),Ageas (Belgium)



Definition:

Usage-based insurance (UBI), also referred to as pay-per-mile or pay-as-you-drive is a type of auto insurance which depends on the specific insurerâ€™s program, can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where itâ€™s driven or how itâ€™s driven. It is often operated by telematics, a technology which is available in vehicles using a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the carâ€™s network, but can also be available through mobile applications. It provides insurers a range of data, from how drivers are braking and accelerating to their speeds, where theyâ€™re driving, and for how long theyâ€™re behind the wheel. The data collected gets sent to an insurance corporation, which can keep the track of distance driven for the basic pay-as-you-go insurance, or more generally assess the risk profile of a particular driver in order to reward safer drivers with discounts on their insurance.



Market Trends:

- Timely and Accurate Data Collection

- Rising Permeation of Smartphones Integrated With Vehicle Connectivity Systems



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Telematics

- Decline in Insurance Premium and Risk-Related Costs

- Lesser Accident and Vehicle Theft Possibilities



Market Opportunities:

- Growth of the Automobile Industry in Developing Countries

- Technological Advancement in Usage-Based Insurance

- Rising Concerns Regarding Driver Safety



The Global Usage-Based Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)), Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles (LDV), Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV)), Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Hybrid, Black-Box)



Global Usage-Based Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Usage-Based Insurance market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Usage-Based Insurance market.

- -To showcase the development of the Usage-Based Insurance market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Usage-Based Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Usage-Based Insurance market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Usage-Based Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Usage-Based InsuranceMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Usage-Based Insurance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Usage-Based Insurance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Usage-Based Insurance Market Production by Region Usage-Based Insurance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Usage-Based Insurance Market Report:

- Usage-Based Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Usage-Based Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Usage-Based Insurance Market

- Usage-Based Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- Usage-Based Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

- Usage-Based InsuranceProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD),Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD),Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)}

- Usage-Based Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Usage-Based Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Usage-Based Insurance market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Usage-Based Insurance near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Usage-Based Insurance market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



