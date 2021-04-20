Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Usage-Based Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Usage-Based Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Usage-Based Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz SE (Germany),AXA S.A. (France),Insure The Box Ltd (United Kingdom),Progressive Corporation (United States),Allstate Corporation (United States),Generali Group (Italy),Mapfre S.A. (Spain),Metromile (United States),Aviva plc. (United Kingdom),Ageas (Belgium).



Definition:

Usage-based insurance (UBI), also referred to as pay-per-mile or pay-as-you-drive is a type of auto insurance which depends on the specific insurerâ€™s program, can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where itâ€™s driven or how itâ€™s driven. It is often operated by telematics, a technology which is available in vehicles using a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the carâ€™s network, but can also be available through mobile applications. It provides insurers a range of data, from how drivers are braking and accelerating to their speeds, where theyâ€™re driving, and for how long theyâ€™re behind the wheel. The data collected gets sent to an insurance corporation, which can keep the track of distance driven for the basic pay-as-you-go insurance, or more generally assess the risk profile of a particular driver in order to reward safer drivers with discounts on their insurance.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Usage-Based Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Timely and Accurate Data Collection

Rising Permeation of Smartphones Integrated With Vehicle Connectivity Systems



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Telematics

Decline in Insurance Premium and Risk-Related Costs

Lesser Accident and Vehicle Theft Possibilities



Challenges:

Data Privacy Concerns and Quality Issues

Absence of Standardized Systems



Opportunities:

Growth of the Automobile Industry in Developing Countries

Technological Advancement in Usage-Based Insurance

Rising Concerns Regarding Driver Safety



The Global Usage-Based Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)), Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles (LDV), Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV)), Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Hybrid, Black-Box)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Usage-Based Insurance Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Usage-Based Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Usage-Based Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Usage-Based Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Usage-Based Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Usage-Based Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Usage-Based Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Usage-Based Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Usage-Based Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



