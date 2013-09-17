USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Investor Alert: Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- An investigation for investors, who currently hold NYSE:USNA shares, is ongoing concerning whether certain USANA Health Sciences officers and directors potentially breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain USANA Health Sciences officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On July 23, 2013, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation, which appears to involve possible issues regarding trading in the Company’s stock during late 2012 by certain of the Company's directors, including the Chairman.



Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) declined from over $87 per share on July 22, 2013 to $72.93 per share on July 24, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com