USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation on behalf of current investors in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain USANA Health Sciences officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



USANA Health Sciences, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $436.94 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 2, 2010 to $648.73 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 29, 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $33.56 million to $66.43 million.



Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) grew from under $31 in December 2012 to as high as $87.34 per share on July 22, 2013.



Then on July 23, 2013, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation, which appears to involve possible issues regarding trading in the Company’s stock during late 2012 by certain of the Company's directors, including the Chairman.



Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) declined from over $87 per share on July 22, 2013 to $72.93 per share on July 24, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)



