USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), over potential securities laws violations by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) concerning whether a series of statements by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



USANA Health Sciences, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $436.94 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 2, 2010 to $648.73 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 29, 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $33.56 million to $66.43 million.



Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) grew from under $31 in December 2012 to as high as $87.34 per share on July 22, 2013.



Then on July 23, 2013, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation, which appears to involve possible issues regarding trading in the Company’s stock during late 2012 by certain of the Company's directors, including the Chairman.



Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. declined from over $87 per share on July 22, 2013 to $72.93 per share on July 24, 2013.



On August 6, 2013, NYSE:USNA shares closed at $83.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com