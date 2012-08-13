USA's #1 Authentic Luxury Watch Retailer, Melrose.com Adds New Brands to Its Watch Collection

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Melrose.com, the #1 online watch retailers in the whole of US is a brand that every watch lover is familiar with. The retailer deals in a number of luxury brand watches like Rolex, Cartier SA, Omega and many others. Recently on an occasion, Krishan Agarwal, President at Melrose.com announced that they have now added certain other luxury watch brands to their awesome collection of luxury watches like Breguet, Bvlgari and Christian Bernard Watches.



Rolex watches are their speciality and one can buy a Rolex watch both brand new and pre owned. Since the time Melrose.com came into existence they have been dealing with all watches of Rolex like the Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Yatchmaster, Rolex Explorer and many others. No doubt the watches they deal with are completely authentic and the ones they sell tagged as pre owned have to go under 200 quality and authenticity tests before they are displayed. The newly added Breguet watches and the Bvlgari watches already have a huge number of consumers in the market and again their availability at Melrose.com has earned the brand even more lovers and would be owners.



Melrose.com offers three part warranty on all the watches. Their three parts include life time authenticity guarantee, two year warranty against manufacturing defects and 30 days exchange policy. Their newly introduced Christian Bernard Watches is of France based manufacturer known for operating with the basic principal of function shapes forming. Melrose.com is proud to offer well-known Bell & Ross watch models, including the Bell & Ross Aviation, Bell & Ross Vintage and Bell & Ross Marine. Another luxurious model Blancpain Watches is another Swiss masterpiece, came into existence in 1735. One can avail its most sought after brands such as the Le Brassus, Leman, Villeret, Specialties and Sport and Women collections. All the watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



About Melrose.com

Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via their retail website. They ship thousands of luxurious watches every year around the world. They operate their showroom via retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. They are proud member of Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com