USA's Effort to Provide Vaccines to Low-Income Countries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The COVID-19 vaccination programs have dominated the news headlines in recent months, especially in the context of countries where there is less structured healthcare provision and access to treatment is less than easy. While much of the western world works towards getting entire populations vaccinated, countries such as India are seeing infection rates spiraling out of control. However, the new Biden-Harris administration has been one of the first to recognize that steps need to be taken to ensure much more equal access to vaccines. As a result, this month the current administration announced support for waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the hope that this would make them more accessible in low-income countries. Of course, this hasn't pleased everyone - there are many countries in Europe that object to the waiver and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations said American support for it was 'disappointing.' However, those who are directly on the front lines of fighting the virus in countries where it is out of control - such as the Medicines Sans Frontieres - have said the waiver could be a game changer.



EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter for the life sciences industry with an extensive history in R&D jobs. The firm was first established in 2012 and has provided crucial support to the sector as it has grown, including through the challenges of the past 12 months during the pandemic. The team of passionate and committed consultants work with candidates looking for R&D jobs and organizations keen to solve the key challenge of talent all over the country. This includes major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as many locations in between. EPM Scientific is a genuinely cross border recruiter, combining extensive understanding of the market for R&D jobs in the USA with an international perspective that comes from a 750-strong global workforce that reaches across 60 countries. The firm is also a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group.



2020 was a challenging year, not just for those involved in R&D jobs but across the life sciences sector. EPM Scientific has worked with talented people and innovative businesses in a broad range of different life sciences fields, providing specialist recruitment expertise in legal and compliance, clinical development, medical communications and commercial, among many other areas. Key to the firm's success has been leveraging technology and ongoing training, ensuring consultants were able to continue to provide exceptional support, despite pandemic conditions. This has given EPM Scientific the resources to design permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions on a bespoke basis for clients across life sciences, helping to solve the key challenge of talent. Today there are many roles available via EPM Scientific in the USA, including: Medical Science Liaison, Scientific Director, Director, Market Access & Reimbursement Marketing, Account Supervisor, Validation Manager and Senior Project Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



We want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts about the current climate in the financial services?industry?by?taking part in our 5-minute survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QD6Y2KB.



To find out more about R&D jobs visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.