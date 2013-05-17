U.S.A's Largest Jinma Tractor Dealership Announces Summer Tractor Discount Specials

Keno, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Keno Tractors—the Unites State’s largest Jinma tractor dealership—announced today the kick-off of their summer sales special. The company’s summer specials include a wide range of tractor products from parts to other implements. Summer sales begin in May, but are projected to continue throughout the summer while supplies last. “A functioning tractor during the summer is important to farmers and construction professionals alike. We offer summer specials during these busy months to make life a little easier for our customers,” says Keno Tractor’s office manager.



Keno Tractor’s “Summer Leaking, Summer Not” Jinma 284 Hose Package is one of the company’s newest promotions. The Jinma 284 hose package will be on discount for $60 plus shipping throughout the summer, and includes the Jimna 284 coolant hoses, an air intake hose, the radiator cap, and a fan belt. “As many tractor owners know, the summer season is notorious for unwanted breakdowns; but with routine tractor maintenance, the life of your tractor can be extended for years. Our summer maintenance promotion keeps that in mind,” says owner, Eric Nystrom. The Jinma 284 parts Hose Package will be available throughout the summer while supplies last.



In addition to their parts promotion, Keno Tractors is offering a summer financing special. All qualified applicants will receive 0% interest for up to 84 Months on all Mahindra Tractors. The promotion includes no money down, 0% Interest, and no Payments until September 1, 2013 on all Mahindra Models. This promotion is a great opportunity to get into a new Mahindra tractor this summer with no money down.



Keno Tractors is also running a snow removal special, which includes the full range of snow removal tractors and equipment (while supplies last). “The winter may be over, but there is no better time than the present to prepare for the cold months,” says Eric. “Our snow removal early bird special is designed to reward those eager to get ready for the winter.” The company’s offer is good for up to $400 off qualifying snow removal tractors and equipment.



Keno Tractors runs tractor discount specials year around with the commitment to be the leading tractor dealer on the west coast. With some of the greatest deals on tractor parts in the industry, these promotions help Keno Tractor’s customers keep money in their pockets.



About Keno Tractors

Keno Tractors is a United States largest Jinma tractor dealership and tractor parts retailer. They carry an extensive inventory of tractors including Mahindra, Jinma, Yuchai Dozers, Ford Tractors, Kubota Tractors, and used tractors. For further information about Keno Tractor’s online Parts and Tractor Sales, visit their website at KenoTractors.com.



Keno Tractors

Eric Nystrom, President

15555 Highway 66

Keno, Oregon 97627

(866) 363-8193