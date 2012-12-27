USASecurity.org Says Security System Can Reduce Home Insurance, Compares 5 Home Security Companies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- USASecurity.org, provider of home security system reviews, recently published an article stating that an installation of home security system can lower the expenditure on homeowners insurance. The company that has reviewed many home security system providers and has compared 5 of them has also advised the general public to install a home security system to ensure protection of their family with the increasing burglary cases. According to the FBI statistic available on the company’s website, there are nearly 6,000 burglaries per day in the country.



There are many more such FBI statistics published on the website that are quite surprising, one of them being that homes without home security system are 82.5 times more likely to be burglarized. Rapes and assaults are also majorly linked with home invasions. The stats that 6 out of 10 rapes occur during home invasions and 40% of all assaults are also due to home invasions clearly state the FBI’s emphasis on importance of a home security system. Another astonishing statistic of burglaries is the fact that nearly 53% of the burglaries occur in the day. USASecurity.org elaborates that this is because in the day the houses are usually empty as everyone is gone to work. The company further explains that in case there is somebody at home this does not discourage burglars as they merely disguise themselves as sales representative, charity collectors or any other form of a civilian.



The company has many articles on their website which educate the general public on home security. Security tips when going on a holiday or vacation, talking to your kids regarding security, campus safety tips for college students, urban security tips and much more useful information is available on the company’s website, USASecurity.org. In case, homeowners are installing home security system for the first time, the company provides complete information on how a home security system works and how it is installed.



USASecurity.org has come up with a list of 5 companies that are according to them the best home security system providers. Most of these security providers come with free equipment and installation cost, and a minimum monthly payment of $23.99. According to USASecurity.org there is a common misconception amongst the general public that home security systems cost a lot and are unaffordable. Yet they have come with a list of 5 companies that are clearly affordable and can also ensure the best possible security. Comprehensive reviews on the 5 home security system providers are available on the company’s website.



