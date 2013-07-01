USB Latching 8 Amp Relay Module Model RSB2084

Granada Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- J-Works has start shipping the RSB2084 series of 8 Amp Latching SPST relay modules controlled over the USB. The relays are rated at 8A @ 250VAC Wire connection to the relay module are made with on-board screw type terminals and controlled by USB commands. A "latching relay’ has two relaxed states (bistable). These relays are called ’impulse’, "keep" or "stay" types. When the power is switched off the relays, the relay remains in its last state. The relay retains the last state during any power outages, and will only switch when command to by the host PC. The user communicates with the module from any programming or test language that supports USB communications as shown in provided sample applications. This small form factor low cost module replaces internal pc based plug-in cards in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications.



Complete product specifications available at web site http://www.j-works.com Single unit price for the Model RSB2084 starts at $90.00. Delivery is from stock. J-Works, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a complete line of USB based industrial controls and test instrumentation that supports innovative solutions for the test and control marketplace.



About J-Works

J-Works is a developer and Manufacturer of PC and USB based Relay.DPDT,SPDT, Solid State,Temperature,Thermocouple, I/O, Digital, FPGA, Counter, WDT,Encoder, USB Switch, Analog, Opto IO, Monitor, USB IO, USB DIO,USB ADC, USB DAC, USB Measurement and Control Products. Final assembly and test of all products are done in the USA.



