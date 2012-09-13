USB Powered Switches Handle 10 Watts

Haverhill, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Vaunix Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of USB controlled and powered test equipment, has announced their new LSW Series Switch products. This new Lab Brick product family has a 10 W power handling capability and offers reliable, high isolation, low power and low cost solid state switch products in both single pole double throw (SPDT) and single pole four throw (SP4T) configurations.



The LSW Series Switches have manual, internal and external switch control capability, and can be easily controlled and programmed directly from the included GUI or through the external control inputs. Easily programmable for ATE applications, the LSW Series Switches can also be used in WiMAX, 3G, LTE test platforms, and engineering and production test labs.



The single pole double throw solid state switch (LSW-502PDT) retails at $399 and the single pole four throw (LSW-502P4T) retails at $575. They can be purchased directly from their website at www.vaunix.com



For more information on Vaunix and their LSW Series Switch products go to: http://vaunix.com/products/rf-switches/overview.cfm



About Vaunix

based in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Vaunix Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, and services RF and microwave test equipment and communications products. Their Lab Brick product family sets a new standard for cost, size, and simplicity for microwave test equipment. To learn more, visit http://www.vaunix.com



