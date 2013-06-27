USBGeeks.net Helps Companies Promote Their Business with Wholesale Custom Designed Flash Drives

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Every day, people use USB drives to carry around work, school, and personal files. USB drives are something that many people don’t think deeply about – they’re simply a tool used to make life easier. However many companies have realized they can use USB sticks as easy marketing tools.



A website called USBGeeks.net aims to make USB stick marketing easier by providing businesses with wholesale custom USB sticks. At USBGeeks.net, visitors will find a wide range of custom USB stick options that can easily be outfitted with any company logo.



USB sticks come in all shapes and sizes. Some USB sticks are designed to be attached to a keychain, while others are built into the backs of pens. Under the ‘bestselling’ section of USBGeeks.net, visitors can discover the most popular USB sticks being sold today, including the DH Style of USB sticks and the TOR style.



Companies can upload logos to the USB Geeks website and automatically match those logos onto a USB stick. A spokesperson explains why more and more companies are choosing to do this:



“USB sticks present a phenomenal marketing opportunity. There are a number of ways in which people can use USB sticks. They can give out branded USB sticks at conventions, for example, that hold marketing material for the company. Or, companies can simply provide branded USB sticks to employees to carry a walking impression of the company wherever they go.”



One of the biggest advantages of ordering USB Geeks products is the fact that customers can do more than just print their logo onto a USB stick. The website also allows customers to upload custom files to their USB stick and automatically launch certain programs when that USB stick is plugged into a computer:



“We’ve found that companies have had great success by filling custom USB sticks with company files. Those files can include a video or PowerPoint presentation, for example, that launches when the USB stick is plugged into a computer. Or, the USB stick may simply be stocked with marketing material that can be given to members of the media.”



Rush ordering information is available through USBGeeks.net. The website promises to deliver certain types of USB Sticks – including the DE, SWM, DH, and Slick models – within just two days of ordering. Other USB sticks can be delivered no later than a week from the time of order.



Those interested in ordering custom USB sticks can receive a free quote from the USBGeeks.net website. The site allows visitors to fill out a simple online form to receive a quote or call a toll free number. USB sticks can be packaged inside custom gift boxes, retail cases, or bulk packages.



About USBGeeks.net

USBGeeks.net is an online custom USB stick retailer that allows companies to brand their own logo onto a wide range of USB sticks. The online service also allows companies to pre-load files onto all USB sticks. For more information, please visit: http://www.usbgeeks.net