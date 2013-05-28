USBGeeks.net Lets Users Create USB Drives with Their Own Logo, Business Name, and Pre-Loaded Files

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- USB drives are a ubiquitous part of society. Whether transferring files from one computer to another or carrying important documents on a trip, USB drives offer a convenient and compact storage solution.



USB drives come in all shapes and sizes. But a website called USBGeeks.net wants to change the way companies approach USB drives by offering a range of customizable USB drive options. At USBGeeks.net, visitors will find a number of custom flash drives available at wholesale prices.



USB drives can be customized with the name of a brand and a company logo. Drives come in all shapes and sizes, and a selection of the most popular custom USB drives can be found at the USBGeeks.net homepage. Popular drive styles include the card style USB drive, the bullet keychain style, and the pen drive, as well as basic rectangular DH and TOR style drives.



After learning basic information about the USB drives, business owners are encouraged to request a quote through the site. A spokesperson for USBGeeks explained how easy it is to obtain that quote:



“Our quote form takes only a few seconds to fill out. We simply ask for a name, company name, email, and phone number as well as the size and quantity of USB drives requested. USB drive sizes range from 64MB to 64GB, and we also allow customers to choose the specific colors, images, and lettering they want to appear on all USB drives.”



The website also features a detailed explanation of each different USB drive design. USB drive designs vary widely in terms of quality and aesthetics. Some drives offer 8MB/s data transfer rates, while others offer a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer.



One of the most popular features of USBGeeks.net, however, is the ability to upload files to the site and automatically include them on all USB sticks that are ordered:



“Giving away a USB stick with a company logo is a good start, but businesses that really want to capture their audience will want to place files on those USB drives. Customers can upload files to our site during the ordering process, and then we will preload that data onto all USB drives sold. This is an ideal way to share a marketing presentation, website URL, pictures, videos, or any other important files.”



Of course, USBGeeks.net is for more than just business owners. Anyone wanting to customize USB sticks can use the site to order the products they need. Custom USB sticks may be a good gift for wedding guests, for example, or can be used as a way to commemorate a family reunion while sharing pictures at the same time.



About USBGeeks.net

