USCA Hails Champion Orthodontics as Winter Garden's Best in Local Business 2013

Winter Garden, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Every year, the US Commerce Association (USCA) recognizes companies that they believe have attained exceptional business and marketing success in their local community and business category. For the fifth time, the USCA has bestowed the award on Champion Orthodontics , a feat only a few businesses have been able to achieve.



The USCA was established to recognize the best of local businesses in their community. The organization works exclusively with local business proprietors, trade associations, professional organizations, chambers of commerce and other marketing groups.



According to USCA, less than 1% (1 in 1,000) of the awardees received the “Best in Local Business” Award five times and with its recent win, Champion Orthodontics joins this coveted group.



“We are in the business of helping people achieve their dream smile. This recognition is a heart-warming affirmation that we are indeed changing lives, one smile at a time,” says Dr. Alexis Shrager , the driving force behind Champion Orthodontics.



Finally, Going to the Dentist Can Be an Enjoyable Experience



Getting dental work is not really something most people look forward to. Kids are afraid of it and adults dread it. But with Champion Orthodontics, the experience is different. Patients are welcomed with relaxing music, and the ambience at Champion Orthodontics is second to none, providing a relaxed atmosphere for both parents and their children. Paired with the unsurpassed level of passion of her colleagues, patients can expect a positive experience from beginning to end.



All these efforts are attributed toward giving Champion Orthodontics a tranquil atmosphere where patients interact with friendly staff members that want to help them achieve the best dental health possible.



An Orthodontist You Can Trust



Dr. Alexis Shrager received her Dental Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University at Ft. Lauderdale, and her Orthodontic Certificate from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Shrager is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Southern Association of Orthodontists. She is also regarded as a Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics, a title only small percentage of orthodontists hold.



But more than her professional qualifications, what Dr. Shrager believes sets her apart from her contemporaries is the fact that she truly listens to her patients and addresses their concerns and needs. She believes this is important because patients feel more engaged which makes them more involved in the success of their treatment and in the maintenance of their overall dental health. “It wouldn’t matter if I was the world’s most famous orthodontist. If there is no mutual trust and communication, the patient’s treatment will not be successful,” explains Dr. Shrager.



This is why at Champion Orthodontics, family members or friends are allowed inside the treatment room where they can observe, ask questions and raise any concerns. The communications lines are always open.



A Champion of Dental Health in Her Community



Outside of her work in her practice, Dr. Shrager is an active member of her neighborhood. Every year, she visits numerous schools to educate children about dental health as well as hand out dental kits. A unique advocacy of Dr. Shrager and her practice is her heavy involvement in promoting dental wellness among athletes. According to her, a lot of parents, and even coaches, don’t know how to properly use mouth guards. Not only can it help to prevent dental injuries but also their effects on overall physical well-being among athletes; reducing the severity of concussions and other head or neck injuries.



According to USCA, part of the criteria for the Best in Local Business Award is how local companies enhance the positive image of small businesses through service and loyalty to their customers and community. With her active participation in her community, Dr. Shrager hits a homerun in this department.



ABOUT CHAMPION ORTHODONTICS

Champion Orthodontics is constantly recognized as one of the best local orthodontic practices in Florida. It’s more than just an orthodontics practice; rather, it’s a loving home for its patients and their families. Led by Dr. Alexis Shrager, member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Southern Association of Orthodontists and Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics, every patient emerges as a winner from Champion Orthodontics. At the end of the day, Champion Orthodontics is committed to changing lives one dream smile at a time.



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

lena.wasserman@gmail.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/