U.S.Cord Blood Banking Industry Report:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013-14

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- U.S.Cord Blood Banking Industry Report 2013-14



U.S.Cord Blood Banking Industry Report(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/uscord-blood-banking-industry-report-2013-14)Stem cells derived from umbilical blood have been used in more than 30,000 transplants worldwide to treat a wide range of blood diseases, genetic and metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies and various forms of cancer. Additionally, cord blood banks now exist in nearly every developed country, as well as several developing nations. However, there is still significant variation within the industry.



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PART 1: U.S. Cord Blood Banking Industry - Market Overview & Outlook



Stem cells derived from umbilical blood have been used in more than 30,000 transplants worldwide to treat a wide range of blood diseases, genetic and metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies and various forms of cancer. Additionally, cord blood banks now exist in nearly every developed country, as well as several developing nations. However, there is still significant variation within the industry.



First, there is the divide between private and public cord blood banking, in which private companies serve individual families, while public banks serve the broader public. Additionally, some cord blood banks receive only units from nearby hospitals and birthing centers, while others allow mail-in units from a wide geographic region. There is also variation in the services offered by private cord blood banks, with cord tissue storage emerging as a commercial service in 2010, when the Cord Blood Registry began offering it, to complement its cord blood banking services. This trend of cord tissue storage has had a significant impact on the cord blood banking industry, with nine private U.S. companies now offering the service. Finally, there is also significant variation in the quality, pricing, and guarantees promised by U.S. cord blood banks.



This section of the report considers the impact of historical events, the importance of key findings and discoveries on market conditions, and rapidly changing aspects of the industry. It is a roadmap of where the cord blood banking industry has been, what has shaped it, and where it is going. With an understanding of these relevant market conditions, the subsequent sections of this report become “rooted” and relevant.



PART 2: Expansion & Growth – Trailing 12-Month Analysis and Future Projections



While last section “rooted” where the cord blood banking industry has been and what has shaped it, this section explores where it is now and what you can anticipate for the near-term future. It provides a detailed assessment of current market conditions and near-term projections.



This section is dedicated to revealing, quantifying, and extrapolating industry trends, for the purpose of giving meaning projections for the future. It is your guide to understanding expansion and growth within the U.S. cord blood banking industry.



PART 3: Parent Survey – Continuing to Grow by Listening to Expectant Parents



To recap, the first section of the report “roots” where the cord blood banking industry has been and what has shaped it. The second section explores where it is now and what you should anticipate for the near-term future, and provides a detailed assessment of current market conditions and near-term projections. Most importantly, the previous section shows you what to expect if trends continue as they are; it reveals the environment that you will find yourself in if you don’t take strategic action.



This final section of the report is now your roadmap to the future. It is your guide to taking strategic action and controlling your competitive position as a U.S. cord blood bank.



This section contains findings from a detailed parent survey that reveal how expectant parents within the United States learn about cord blood banking, think about the process, and make key decisions. This survey is your insight into the minds of your prospective clients. Use it to claim powerful control over your ability to sell your services more effectively.



You can use the findings revealed here to:



Alter the way you position your products

Understand why parents bank publicly, privately, or not at all

Communicate successfully with parents

Effectively educate parents

Prioritize your advertising budget

Sell your services more effectively



In summary, this section is your guide to growing, expanding, and profiting, by listening to the needs of your clients – expectant parents.



Overview



The cord blood banking industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. There were only 23 active cord blood banks as of 2005, and now there are 485 worldwide. Cord blood banks now exist in nearly every developed country, as well as within several developing nations. That is a 21-fold increase (2,100%) in the companies involved in the industry in less than a ten-year period.



Within the United States, cord blood banks have appeared in nearly every state. Furthermore, the U.S. cord blood banking industry is the most mature cord blood banking market in the world, having the:



First company to offer cord blood storage (1995)

Early entrant into cord tissue storage (2010)

Largest total number of industry participants (both public and private)

Most number of cord blood units (CBU) stored

Most cord blood units banked proportional to population



This rapid market growth represents both an opportunity to profit, as well as swarming competition.



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A Fast-Growth Industry, Driven by Medical Necessity and Consumer Demand



The field of cord blood banking is a fast-growth field, driven by medical necessity and consumer demand. It is also a recent industry, as it was not until 1974 that it was first proposed that stem and progenitor cells were present in human cord blood and 1983 that umbilical cord blood was proposed as an alternative source of stem cells for transplant. In 1988, the first successful cord blood transplant occurred, but it was not until 1995 that the first private cord blood bank began operations.



Furthermore, it was not until July, 2010, when the Cord Blood Registry became the first private U.S. cord blood bank to offer umbilical cord tissue storage. In the two years that have since passed then, the number of private U.S. cord blood banks offering cord tissue storage has risen to nine. This represents an average of one new U.S. cord blood bank adding cord tissue storage every 3 months. If this rate continues, half of all private U.S. cord blood banks will offer cord tissue storage within two years.



Since the first cord blood transplant was performed in 1988, stem cells derived from umbilical blood have been used in more than 30,000 transplants worldwide to treat a wide range of blood diseases, genetic and metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies and various forms of cancer. However, there is still significant variation within the industry. There is the divide between private and public cord blood banking, in which private companies serve individual families, while public banks serve the broader public. Additionally, some cord blood banks receive only units from nearby hospitals and birthing centers, while others allow mail-in units from a wide geographic region.



There is also variation in the services offered by private cord blood banks, as some companies only offer cord blood storage only and others offer it in conjunction with cord tissue storage. Finally, there is also significant variation in the quality, pricing and guarantees promised by cord blood banks.



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