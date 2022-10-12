USD 2.7 Bn Growth Recorded in the Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size in the Consumer Goods Industry in 2019 Growing over 10% CAGR, Predicts GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Internet of Things in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research examines the ability of IoT to facilitate the deployment of AI as one of the key factors driving the market's growth. Consumers, today, are information-oriented and hyper-connected. They monitor their activity and order products through wearables, smart assistants, and smart appliances. Due to these developments in technology and behavior, much of the ordering process may soon be fully automated. This has further encouraged more and more companies to deploy IoT in the consumer goods industry resulting IoT market garnering a CAGR of more than 10% during 2020-2025.



View Report Snapshot: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/iot-in-consumer-goods-theme-analysis/



IoT Value Chain in Consumer Goods Industry



The report has distributed the value chain for IoT into key five layers:



Device layer

- Connected things

- Cameras and lenses

- Microprocessors

- Sensors & microcontrollers



Connectivity layer

- Edge infrastructure

- Cloud infrastructure

- Networking equipment

- Telecom networks



Data layer

- Data governance and security

- Business intelligence

- Data analysis

- Data storage

- Data processing

- Data aggregation

- Data integration



App layer

- Apps

- Platforms



Services layer

- Automated home

- Connected car

- Wearable tech

- Industrial Internet

- Smart cities



Download Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3067877



IoT Market Key Highlights in Consumer Goods Industry



- IoT addresses key challenges including supply chain management, personalization, digital lifestyles, and COVID-19.

- The deployment of IoT allows brands and manufacturers to offer sensorial and other premium benefits to customers who visit physical stores.

- Companies are engaging in strategic mergers and acquiring promising start-ups to ensure they make their market in the IoT space of the consumer goods industry sector.

- For instance, Nestlé partnered with XPO Logistics for its flagship 638,000 square-foot distribution center at the SEGRO East Midlands Logistics Park in Leicestershire, UK. The center fully unveiled in March 2021, employed IoT, robotics, and AI technology to improve efficiency.

- Similarly, Danone implemented its TrackEasy Milk Traceability System on bottles of its baby milk substitute, Friso, in February 2020. The intention was to improve transparency about the product's ingredients and production journey. Baby milk substitute is one of the most sensitive products as parents are very conscious of the food they give their babies.



For more highlights, Request for Sample at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3067877



IoT Players in Consumer Goods Industry



GlobalData highlights companies that are making their mark within the IoT theme



Leading IoT adopters in the consumer goods industry

- Coca Cola

- Colgate-Palmolive

- Diageo

- Heineken

- Johnson & Johnson

- Kellogg's

- Kraft Heinz

- L'Oreal

- Nestlé

- Procter & Gamble

- Unilever



Leading IoT vendors

- Alphabet

- Amazon

- Apple

- Broadcom

- Cisco

- Ericsson

- General Electric (GE)

- IBM

- Infineon

- Intel

- Microchip

- Microsoft

- NXP

- Qualcomm

- Salesforce

- Samsung Electronics

- SAP

- Software AG

- Splunk



Specialist IoT vendors market in the consumer goods industry

- Altierre

- AVEVA

- ImpactVision

- MajikSystems

- Miso Robotics

- Orbisk

- Picnic

- Symbiotic

- Winnow

- Zetes



Grab a Sample PDF report at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3067877



Why should you buy this report?



- Identify leading IoT vendors in the consumer goods sector and select potential technology partners based on their competitive position within the IoT theme.

- Benchmark your IoT strategy against leading IoT adopters in the consumer goods sector. Gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry and spot gaps in the market for new uses of IoT.

- Prioritize investments in the areas of IoT which will deliver the best results for your company. We provide recommendations on the areas of the value chain you should focus investment on and highlight the parts you can confidently ignore.

- Develop marketing messages and value propositions for your IoT capabilities that will help you emerge as a leader in your sector.

- Quantify the global sales opportunity for IoT services to the packaging industry?by accessing GlobalData's market size and forecasts, produced by our consumer goods and technology analysts.



Related Reports



https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/iot-theme-analysis/



https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/iot-in-travel-and-tourism-theme-analysis/



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



Media Contacts

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400