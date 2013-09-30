Use Exercise to Reduce Stress

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Weight reduction and fending off disease are long-established benefits of physical activity, and the primary reason most physicians encourage patients to become or remain active. While the above benefits have been established, more studies are coming regarding how mental health and well-being can affect overall fitness, and how being physical active can improve mental state.



It is estimated that 7 out of 10 adults experience stress or anxiety in daily. A study done by the American Psychological Association showed that some 14 percent of people used exercise to cope with or reduce stress levels. While there were other coping mechanisms cited in the survey, exercise is the most recommended by health care professionals.



In many of the same ways exercise improves health, it also aids in improving general sense of mental well-being. Physical activity stimulates the brain to release endorphins, which triggers a reduction in both stress levels and physical pain a person might be suffering. Activity also stimulates the brain to focus on the activity, causing a person to forget about their troubles for a while and shed the tension associated with them. Stimulation for the brain also improves cognitive function, and when a person feels healthier their self-confidence also improves. More physical activity can also lead to better quality sleep, which only helps to aid in the reduction of stress, depression, and anxiety.



The most popular physical activities cited by those surveyed in the American Psychological Association study were walking, running, and yoga, though any exercise from aerobics to swimming is helpful for both the mind and body. Knowing the connection between stress relief and exercise should encourage beginners and top athletes alike to incorporate activity as part of a stress management strategy.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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