Use Facebook Wisely: How to Avoid the Negative Impacts of Social Media

Beaver Falls, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Twenty three percent (23%) of Facebook's users check their account five or more times daily and 85% of women are annoyed by their friends on Facebook. These are among the few reasons using social media can sometimes be bad. When using social media for personal reasons and as way of life, there are a few things that we might want to watch out for. Huffington Post’s article “8 Ways To Avoid Social Media Stress” talks about a few things we can do to avoid negative impacts in the use of social media:



1. Use Facebook to share, not to compare . Don’t be envious, always be thankful with what one has and avoid comparing one’s self to other people.



2. Be careful not to overshare. Always keep in mind that whatever on has on the page will be for the world to see. Be careful on what on is sharing, specially photos. As 25% of users on Facebook don't bother with any kind of privacy control, one might want to think twice before sharing.



3. Say no to Cyberbullying. The best way is zero-tolerance policy. If one knows someone doing this, tell the immediate teacher or parent involved.



4. Be positive. Negative comments and feelings are best kept to yourself. Always remember the word “sharing” to remind one of what he is about to do.



5. Keep the love life offline. It might be a fond way for people to simply share status and comments about their relationships but if they suddenly find themselves single, these shares might not be so fond to look at.



6. Keep the photos clean. If one doesn’t want his teachers or parents to see it, keep it offline. No exceptions.



7. Choose Facebook friends wisely. People should not be connected to people who don’t really know them at all.



8. Don’t become an unpaid product promoter. Be careful in liking a Facebook ad as it appears in the newsfeed where everybody would see which ads are being liked that simply means that the one who liked such posts is promoting such.



9. Avoid falling for the scams. The best way to avoid falling for a fake Facebook post (scam) is to check for corroborating information about the topic before liking, commenting, or sharing. If someone is sensing that a Facebook post being shared by a friend is a scam, simply do the honor of informing that person about the scam so no one would ever a victim to that.



10. Take time to unplug and recharge. If social media is stressing one out, the best thing to do is to walk away and be unplug for a couple of hours or days.



Facebook is simple, the very reason why some people might not know they are using it the wrong way. Don’t fall prey and be a victim of the wrong ways of using Facebook. Be more intelligent than Facebook’s technology.



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