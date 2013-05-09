Use of Smartphones to Access Internet Doubles in Last Three Years

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The popularity of mobile friendly sites is on the rise and the same is now confirmed by a research conducted by one of the leading business houses in the United States. According to the reports, over 79 percent of mobile users across the globe are looking for mobile websites to get the information they are looking for. Studies also confirmed that the number of people accessing internet on their mobiles have also increased to double than what it was about three years ago.



When contacted, an expert of the field said, “The mobile internet segment has seen a tremendous growth in the recent past and the things are likely to continue in the times to come as well. While more people are turning to Smartphones to get the desired results, only around five percent of the sites around the globe have a mobile ready site.” He further added, “This simply means that those who do not have a mobile ready site are likely to push the potential clients to the rivals who have actually invested in developing the mobile version.” According to the sources, the need to access internet while on the move coupled with increased work pressure of the modern times has resulted in the increase in number of mobile internet users.



According to the experts of the field, some of the options available for creating a mobile website include learning the details and designing oneself, opting for a program like Mobile Income Elite, converting your existing site to a mobile site by using a mobile friendly WordPress theme like Covert Video Press or Covert Pin Press, and hiring a company to do the same. When contacted, Ruth Martin, President of Fingerlakes Web Design, a web design and SEO company offering these entire mobile site designing mediums said, “Our goal is to maintain a friendly, warm, and personal experience throughout the complete process of building your mobile website for you. We also educate you on how and why we do things to make sure all your questions are answered.” She further added, “We are actively involved in ranking and maintaining all our own websites and blogs, which keeps us at the front of the game with all the latest news and updates that are important to online businesses and websites. The time to make your website mobile friendly is now!”



