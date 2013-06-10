Use Wondershare Dr.fone for Android for Samsung Tablet Recovery

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Recovery of deleted files like videos, contacts and messages from Samsung tablet is now possible with Wondershare software services. The website explains how this is made possible. The deleted files from Samsung tablets usually disappear from their present location which will be left for reuse. If new files have not occupied the deleted files’ earlier location then a Samsung tablet recovery can be done. The website of Wondershare teaches users on how to recover deleted photos from Samsung Tablet. The information is provided by way of four easy to follow steps.



Free version of the software ‘Samsung tablet recovery’ can be downloaded from the website for a trial run. The users have to identify the Android operating system and model of the device as Wondershare Dr. Fone software for Android does not support all Samsung models. Apart from these all videos, music and photos from mobile SD card, computer, camera, USB drive, iPod etc., can be recovered with Wondershare Photo Recovery/Photo Recovery for Mac.



The users can recover deleted photos from Samsung tablet by connecting the device through USB to the computer and running Dr. Fone for Android. Windows will then provide certain instructions for enabling Samsung tablet USB debugging. The Wondershare website has given various ways to debug USB of Android OS version. The programme will scan for all lost data and thereby Samsung tablet recovery can be done.



The website warns, “Don't save the recovered data on your Samsung tablet again, for safety's sake. If you want to import your contacts, photos and video back to your device, you can use Wondershare MobileGo for Android”



The users can grab a detailed idea on Samsung tablet recovery on the Wondershare website. By following the four simple steps users can easily recover deleted photos from Samsung tablets. Dr. Fone for Android can be considered a sure-shot method for deleted files recovery.



To get more information about Samsung tablet recovery, visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/samsung-tablet-recovery.html



The Wondershare Company was established in the year 2003 for the purpose of delivering software services to satisfy various consumer needs. The government of China has granted tax privileges and support for this software industry. The company has been recognized as a leading provider of consumer software in China. The Samsung tablet recovery can be considered as one of the major products of Wondershare. This particular service has helped numerous users to recover deleted photos from Samsung tablet.



