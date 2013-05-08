Use Your American Express Card for Easy Access to Money While Travelling

Johannesburg, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Johannesburg, South Africa - Owning an American Express card gives you access to a number of financial benefits. Not only do these cards offer you the convenience of making unplanned or emergency payments, but you also get the opportunity to build a credit history which is necessary to take out larger loans in the future.



American Express cards offer great day-to-day benefits as well as added benefits when you travel. American Express Credit and Change cards have made managing finances while overseas a breeze, giving you more time to enjoy your holiday. If you travel a lot and don’t already own a credit card, take a look at these advantages.



The Advantages of Using Your America Express Card Abroad

American Express Credit and Change cards offer the easiest method of payment when travelling outside of South Africa. They can be used around the world to either swipe or withdraw cash in the currency of the country you are visiting. Below are the three main advantages of using your credit card when traveling:



Automatic Travel Insurance

Enjoy automatic travel insurance when you purchase your flight tickets with your American Express credit change card. Depending on the type of card you have, your travel insurance can include cover for medical emergencies like sudden injury or illness, lost or stolen possessions and 24hour emergency service. Feel safer on your travels knowing you and your possessions are covered. Most credit cards come with this benefit for both local and international trips however it is advisable to verify what you are covered for with your bank.



No More Travellers Cheques

There is no need for travellers’ cheques if you have an American Express card, which cuts out the frustrating process of finding the right bank to cash your cheque in a foreign country by using a credit card.



As technology improves, fewer foreign retailers are accepting traveller’s cheques, forcing visitors to either pay cash or use a credit card. You can pay for accommodation, meals and entertainment all with your change or credit card. As a globally accepted payment method you can swipe or withdraw cash with your credit or charge card at any pay point displaying the American Express logo.



Safer Finances

Carrying money or traveller’s cheques when abroad is a safety risk. If your cash gets stolen it’s impossible to replace and if you lose your traveller’s cheques the process of cancelling and replacing them is time consuming and will ruin your holiday.



Fortunately, credit cards provide you with several options to safeguard your cash. The most plausible option for travellers would be to link more than one card to the same account. If one credit card is stolen or lost, you can simply cancel it and continue transacting with the other credit card.



Important Details to Verify With Your Bank Before You Travel



Always make sure you visit your bank before you leave for an overseas trip. Remember it’s the banks duty to keep your money safe, so any suspicious behaviour – which includes transactions in foreign countries - will set off alarms and your account may be suspended.



Before you leave, inform the bank that you will be leaving the country and make sure you get their international contact number so you can contact them if assistance is required. Provide the bank with the name of the country you are visiting and the estimated period you will be there. As an extra precaution, you can visit the bank on your return.



Lastly, remember to ask about additional fees payable on different transactions e.g. withdrawals, swipes ect. In most cases, rates in foreign countries tend to be higher so make sure you know what to expect.



