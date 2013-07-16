USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU) shares over potential securities laws violations by USEC Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU) concerning whether a series of statements by USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU) reported that its annual Total Revenue increase from over $1.67 billion in 2011 to over $1.91 billion in 2012 and that its Net loss increased from $491.10 million in 2011 to $1.2 billion in 2012.

On May 23, 2013, USEC Inc. filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Federal Claims against the Department of Energy. USEC Inc. claims that the Department of Energy owes USEC Inc. almost $38 million in unpaid fees. USEC Inc. claims that the Department of Energy did not properly reimburse them for work they did under contract at two gaseous diffusion plants from 2003 to 2011.



Shares of USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU) closed on July 15, 2013 at $3.73 per share.



