Used Bottle Labeling and Capping Machines Now Available for Sale from Wohl Associates Inc

Cappers are used to torque caps onto containers. They are used on containers of different configurations, diameters, and materials from glass jars to pet containers (plastic bottles) and bottles of different shapes.



Wohl’s inventory contains both fully automatic cappers and semi-automatic cappers, cap tighteners and retorquers as well as quill cappers (or spindle cappers), chuck cappers, steam/ twist-off/ lug cappers in both straight-line/in-line and high speed rotary configurations.



They also have a large selection of used labeling machines. These include both pressure sensitive labelers and glue labelers as well as both fully automatic labelers and semi-automatic labelers. They supply labelers in a variety of configurations such as double-sided labelers, spot labelers, and wraparound labelers.



Their used label application machines includes Quadrel labelers, Universal labelers, New Jersey Machinery Company label applicators, Autolabe labelers, Label-Aire labelers, and Accraply labelers.



With this wide variety there is a labeling machine suitable for small, medium, high production needs. Buying these labelers used instead of new can save manufacturers thousands of dollars and still provide reliable equipment to manufacture their products.



In addition to labelers and cappers, Wohl Associates also provides a wide variety of used bakery equipment including bakery mixers and dough mixers such as the used Hobart mixer, used Peerless mixer, and used breading/batter machines. They also provide Rheon encrusting machines, bread ovens, pita ovens, used industrial conveyor ovens, and batch type ovens for all cooking needs.



Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the field of used processing and packaging machinery. They believe in offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned processing and packaging machinery industry. Wohl Associates is a leading dealer for buyers of food processing equipment.



About Wohl Associates

