Used Capping Machines Now Available at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Wohl Associates, a leader in the areas of used packaging and processing machinery, is proud to announce the addition of used capping machines to its already versatile inventory. These types of equipment additions happen on a regular basis and are one of the many reasons that Wohl Associates is the trusted source for all of its client’s needs.



This unit is a used CLI Unicap eight spindle high speed automatic capping machine. It features full stainless steel cabinetry and a capper that has two tier gripper belts. The gripper belts in particular are beneficial for taller containers. The unit is also equipped with a self-contained cap elevator. Also included is a stainless steel starter box and variable speed control, along with a capper that has 3/60/220 volt electronics. The unit can be supplied with a conveyor if the customer requires.



Another recent addition to the inventory is a PR/PIC used Ocean Packing stainless steel automatic filling and capping machine. It’s presently equipped with two heads, though the machine is easily expandable to four heads if the user requires. The unit is approximately 4.5 inches wide with a plastic tabletop conveyer. The unit has a total approximate length of 80 inches. It’s supplied with a 315 liter stainless steel duel head pumping station with micro-computer controller. Additional features include container air indexing cylinders which are used for the synchronizing of containers. The machine has a large number of variable speed controls and a four quill cap tightening station.



These are just two of the many examples of the high quality products the company has to offer. For answers to all important questions regarding the high quality products that Wohl Associates, Inc. is offering, you can use the official website at http://www.wohlassociates.com. You can also contact the company directly by telephone if you so choose at (631) 244 -7979.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.