Used Capping Machines Now Available at Wohl Associates Inc

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Wohl Associates now has several used capping machines that are used to torque caps onto containers. These cappers can be used on a wide variety of different containers that have different configurations and diameters, with materials ranging from glass jars to pet containers like plastic bottles, as well as other bottles of different shapes and materials. Wohl Associates has a vast inventory of cappers ranging between fully automatic used cappers to semi-automatic used cappers, cap tighteners, steam / twist off lug cappers and high speed rotary configurations. They also carry a wide variety of the top brands of used capping machines to choose from.



For example, the Adtech pharmaceutical plugger, is made from stainless steel and has been rebuilt by healthstar. It is a used capper that has a machine mounted portable base with casters and is supplied with an operating electrical manual.



Another used capper now sold by Wohl Associates is the Anderson PP-8006 pump placer with a conveyor belt. This nine head rotary pump placer model has an Allan Bradley Panelview 550 PLC controller and is rated up to 150 units per minute, depending on the container and the diesel pump. It is also equipped with an approximately 14 foot long stainless steel infeed conveyor and the unit has a pump / dip tube chute. There’s even an additional pump feeder which can be included per the customer’s requirements. Full specifications are available upon request.



There is a large number of other used cappers of all shapes, sizes and brands sold through Wohl Associates to choose from. As long as you contact the company with the required cap diameter, cap type and speed, they will work to provide you with the proper used capping machine to suit your exact needs.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates Inc is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.