Used Car Dealer GMT Auto Sales Sees Prices Declining Heading Into the Fall

O Fallon, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- O’Fallon, Missouri used car dealer GMT Auto Sales West is taking advantage of the declining auto prices heading into fall by passing the savings and selection along to their customers. GMT Auto Sales West offers among the widest selections and lowest prices on quality used cars to buyers in O’Fallon, St. Peters and Wentzville, Missouri.



While used car prices remained high for both dealers and consumers throughout the summer, a monthly industry report shows that used car prices are on a steady downward trend heading into fall. As a leader among used car dealerships in St. Charles, MO, GMT Auto Sales West has consistently been able to defy these fluctuating prices by bringing their customers the lowest prices no matter the market forces.



Fortunately, with the trend of low prices due to the seasonal influx in supply over the fall and early winter, GMT Auto Sales West is able to provide even lower prices and greater selection for car buyers than ever before. “Our highly experienced car buyers always search used car auctions across the country for the best pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices,” said GMT Auto Sales West Sales Manager Hakim Chettfour. “With the current low price trend, now is the best time for buyers to come in and find the car they want at a price they will love.”



Since opening their doors, GMT Auto Sales West has been committed to providing their customers with a wide selection of the lowest priced, quality used cars for sale in St. Charles, MO. With service, selection and pricing as their guide, they offer a full selection of pre-owned vehicle with flexible car loans and financing. Their Certified Service Department offers competitive pricing to fit any budget and extra hours to fit hectic schedules.



In an effort to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible, everyone looking for used cars in St. Charles, MO or further afield can shop online at their website by year, make, model, body style, and price range. Each auto features a full color photo, complete features list with interior, exterior, convenience and safety features as well as gas mileage, engine specifics, odometer reading, stock number, color, vehicle comments and much more. Their specials cannot be beat and feature the same shopping experience and convenience.



The used cars St. Peters, MO experts have the right financing options to fit every buyers needs regardless of credit history or being a first-time buyer. “With the low pricing and wide selection that our buyers are finding right now, fall is the perfect time to get into the used car or truck of your dreams,” said Chettfour. “Customer satisfaction is our highest priority, and our staff is committed to achieving this goal in every aspect of our business.” For more information, please visit http://www.gmtautowest.com/



About GMT Auto Sales West

GMT Auto Sales West offers among the widest selections and lowest prices on quality used cars to buyers in O’Fallon, St. Peters and Wentzville, Missouri. Their entire inventory of pre-owned cars and trucks is available online with all of the details to make car shopping easier. GMT Auto Sales West also features flexible financing options for every credit history and first- time buyers as well as a certified Service Department with extended hours.