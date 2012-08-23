Used Car Dealer St. Louis Professionals of GMT Auto Sales Embark on Safe Driver Awareness Campaign

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- As an active part of the Florissant and St. Louis communities, GMT Auto Sales has embarked on an awareness campaign regarding the dangers of distracted driving and the community’s efforts to encourage responsible driving. For more than 15 years, the used car dealer St. Louis professionals have offered the finest selection of used and pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs to St. Louis and surrounding areas.



While vehicular crashes in the state of Missouri have decreased by 40 percent since 2005, 1 in 6 traffic fatalities nationwide can be attributed to distracted driving. In an effort to lower those numbers even further as well as inform people about the successful efforts throughout the state, GMT Auto Sales is embarking on an awareness campaign about the dangers of distracted driving. “The city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri have taken a variety of approaches to combat distracted driving,” said a GMT Auto Sales spokesperson. “We feel it is important to help spread the word in whatever way that we can to reduce distracted driving even further.”



The used cars Florissant specialists point out that Missouri has had a ban on texting while driving for drivers younger than 21 since 2009, with a complete ban on the horizon. St. Louis University is implementing a student invention called the “Phone Blox” in its shuttle system that requires shuttle drivers to put their mobile devices into a lock box while the shuttle is running.



In addition, auto company Bridgestone recently hosted a free Teen Driver Safety program to educate young drivers about distracted driving and proper driving habits at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in St. Louis.



