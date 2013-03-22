Used Car Dealers in Vermont Handy Buick GMC Cadillac Establishes Website to Assist Clients

Burlington, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Buying a new or used car from a private party can be a hassle, especially because the transaction can occur between strangers, offers no warranties on the vehicle, and forces the buyer to complete necessary paperwork without assistance.



For the past 55 years, one St. Albans dealership, Handy Buick GMC Cadillac, has made it their mission to help clients find the used or new vehicle of their dreams. The used car dealers in Vermont are best known for their work with clients in search of premium services and competitive pricing for Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles. Handy Buick GMC Cadillac strives to make the car-shopping process as hassle-free as possible.



“With nearly 200 new and used vehicles and a fully-trained team of certified technicians, we can serve your every automotive need with premium service and competitive prices,” states an article on the Vermont car dealerships website.



Recently, Handy Buick GMC Cadillac announced the establishment of the dealership’s website. It has many useful features such as a CarFinder application, car part locator, and information on financing, car repairs, and car services.



For example, if clients are unable to find the perfect new or used car in the St. Albans area, they can consult the Burlington used cars CarFinder to help them locate Buicks, Cadillacs, and GMCs in Vermont. If the search returns any matches, Handy Buick GMC Cadillac alerts the client.



Additionally, by consulting the extensive vehicle finance, repair, and service resources available on the website, clients can estimate their credit scores, find out if they prequalify for vehicles, book appointments with a mechanic, or order parts for their automobile.



Clients who have used Handy Buick GMC Cadillac’s services in the past have always praised the company.



“The buying experience was not only incredibly smooth and pleasant, but all of the staff in the building were friendly, helpful, and fun to be around,” said Neil R. O., a former client. “The price was great and the incentives were fantastic.”



Individuals with questions or concerns are encouraged to visit the used vehicles Burlington dealership, fill out the online contact form, or call a representative for assistance. Handy Buick GMC Cadillac’s representatives are always on hand to answer any questions.



About Handy Buick GMC Cadillac

For three generations, Handy Buick GMC Cadillac has been the premier GMC dealer in Vermont, providing St. Albans and South Burlington with the best new and used Buick, Cadillac, and GMC models that the state has to offer. The dealership’s commitment to the community and their customers customers has made Handy the preferred Buick, GMC and Cadillac auto dealer since 1958. Handy Buick GMC Cadillac has a huge inventory of new and pre-owned Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles. For more information, please visit http://www.handygmc.com