Used Car Dealerships in St Charles MO GMT Auto Sales-West Provides New Used Truck Market Statistics

O'Fallon, MO -- 05/01/2013 -- In recent years, used vehicles have become some of the most valuable items in the automobile market. Used vehicles are safe, reliable, and cheaper to insure.



For the past few years, one Montana-based used vehicle dealership, GMT Auto Sales – West, has helped clients in the area buy their dream cars at reduced costs. GMT Auto Sales – West stocks a wide variety of used models from various brands such as Acura, Audi, BMW, Mercury, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Suzuki, Volvo, and Volkswagen. The company is dedicated to making the car-buying process simple for their clients by offering answers to all of their clients’ questions and concerns.



Recently, the used car dealerships in St Charles MO released important information about the used truck market in St. Louis: the number of used trucks on the market has increased significantly over the past six months, leading to lower prices. According to one of the St Peters Auto Dealers inventory buyers, this is an excellent sign for car buyers in 2013.



To accommodate their clients, GMT Auto Sales – West has started to increase their inventory’s size by stocking it with late model, low mileage, and below market priced pre-owned trucks. For example, GMT Auto Sales – West purchased a lightly used 2012 Chevy Colorado with 28,000 miles from an auction. The St. Louis market price for the same car is $27,524, but GMT Auto Sales – West is selling the car for $25,995. Six months ago, this model would have cost hundreds of dollars more.



The used car dealers in O’Fallon MO provide financing options for customers, regardless of credit or buying history.



Individuals with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact GMT Auto Sales – West for more information. The dealership’s inventory is available for viewing online.



About GMT Auto Sales – West

GMT Auto Sales – West in O'Fallon, MO is proud to be an automotive leader in the area. Since opening their doors, GMT Auto Sales - West has kept a firm commitment to their customers. The company offers a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. GMT Auto Sales – West has an experienced and reliable Service and Parts departments that are open extra hours to help fit their customers’ hectic schedules, and GMT Auto Sales – West offers competitive pricing for their clients’ automotive maintenance needs. For more information, please visit http://www.gmtautowest.com