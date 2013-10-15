Used Caravan Specialist Buys Any Caravan in Time for the Motorhome and Caravan Show, NEC.

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- As the UK’s largest event of it’s kind approaches, Derbyshire-based Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd is pledging to buy used motorhomes and caravans of all ages and conditions, providing cash in time to buy for The Motorhome and Caravan Show at the NEC, taking place between the 15th and 20th October.



Following a successful year in motorhomes and caravanning, largely down to the warm summer, this year’s Motorhome and Caravan Show is set to be one of the most exciting in many years, reflecting the buoyant market and set to showcase some very exciting product developments.



Caravan and Motorhome Sales' Neil and Shane Malpass have between the two, accrued an impressive degree of experience in used caravan sales and used motorhome sales and the company is able to provide those wishing to free up money in time for the event for some of the industry’s best prices.



Caravan and Motorhome Sales Neil Malpass commented: “The Motorhome and Caravan Show is literally the event of the year and not to be missed by motorhome and caravan enthusiasts alike. Unbelievable show deals are done, and cash is king when it comes to buying a caravan or motorhome and we would like to speak to those wanting the very best prices for their used caravans and used motorhomes, in the run up to the event. We are confident we can help most people by buying their used caravans and motorhomes and putting them in a stronger buying position”.



This year’s show will feature over 400 UK and International brands, including Bailey, Coachman, Elddis, Lunar, Swift, Eterniti, Adria, Airstream, RS Motorhomes and many more. Those wishing to sell their used caravans in time for the event should visit http://www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk more information.



Contact

Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd

Bretby Hollow



Bretby

Burton upon Trent

DE11 0UE

UK

Tel: 07879816463

Email: sales@caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk

Web: http://www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk