Used Caravans and Motorhomes Are Easier to Buy and Sell Following a Successful Motorhome and Caravan Show

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- A vibrant and successful 2013 Motorhome and Caravan Show further fuelled an already booming used caravan, campervan and motorhome market. At the forefront of the market, Derbyshire’s Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd enable people to effortlessly and safely buy and sell used caravans and motorhomes with their ‘we buy any caravan and motorhome’ approach.



This years Motorhome and Caravan Show, hosted annually at Birmingham’s NEC Centre reached a record audience of 100,179, all of whom were enticed by over 400 companies exhibiting the very latest products, including; Bailey of Bristol, Lunar, Swift, Chausson, Hymer, Dethleffs, Knaus, Carthago, Auto-Sleepers and many more. The prestigious show more than ever has ignited an overall interest in caravans, motorhomes, campervans and motorcaravans, including the second hand market.



A family run business, Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd boasts 40 years of experience in buying and selling used motorhomes and caravans, campervans and motorcaravans and the company’s ‘we buy any caravan and motorhome’ initiative before this years event helped those attending with a view to buy to secure the very best prices for their used caravans and motorhomes from a trustworthy and reliable company with a proven track record.



Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd’s Shane Malpass commented: “Our transparent pricing and industry knowledge in the run up to this years show meant that we took the risk out of the buying and selling process for a good number of owners and buyers. This years show has only served to ramp up interest in caravans and motorhomes and we are here to help people to buy and sell used motorhomes, caravans, campervans and motorcaravans by providing the best prices available”.



Those seeking more information on buying and selling used caravans, motorhomes, campervans and motorcaravans should visit www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk.



Contact

Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd

Bretby Hollow

Bretby

Burton upon Trent

DE11 0UE

UK



Tel: 07879816463

Email: sales@caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk

Web: www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk