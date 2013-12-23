Dealers Choice Public Auto Auction in Atlanta GA Gears Up for Income Tax Season

Griffin, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- With more and more people buying their used cars or trucks at public auctions, the yearly income tax return “season” often brings a sudden surge in buyers to auto auctions. Buying a car in the first quarter of the year can put one in a position where they are competing with many other used car buyers for a good deal. Anticipating this surge in customers, Dealers Choice Public Auto Auction in Atlanta Georgia is getting ready with an entire upgrade of its technology infrastructure.



While the auto auction industry is an old one, it is surprisingly entrenched in technology. Much of the operations at car auctions in Georgia are completely computerized. Dealers Choice Auction is planning for the future with an expansive upgrade of their customer and title processing systems. This means less delays and less lines for potential car buyers.



The upgrades will include new servers, workstations, hand-held computers, and much more. All of the used cars and trucks for sale in Atlanta will be easily searchable via their website. As a part of the upgrades, their website is now utilizing HTML5 so that customers can view the preowned vehicle inventory from anywhere with a cell phone or tablet.



Even more exciting, the auction will now have a guest Wi-Fi network with a 100Mbps connection. That is twenty times faster than the typical home internet connection. This means that customers can stream video and send pictures of the auction and the inventory at amazing speeds. Need to send a video of a car you are interested in to your mechanic? No problem; you will be uploading that video faster than ever.



“Our goal is to be the most technologically advanced public car auction in the country”, IT Director Jason Parker. Given these recent upgrades, I would say they are well on their way.



You can find them at 2425 North Expressway Griffin, Georgia. Public auctions are held weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm. Auctions are a great way to save money on used cars in Atlanta, Georgia.



About Auto Auction

Auto auction (http://dealerschoiceaa.com) focused on dealer satisfaction and open to the public. Many new car trade-ins available! 400+ vehicles auctioned weekly at two locations: Marietta, Ga & Griffin, Ga