Liverpool, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Honda City of Liverpool, New York recently launched a brand new website to work in concert with their offline and online marketing campaigns. Specifically, the new website called http://www.CuseHonda.com was designed to seamlessly connect people from their offline billboard, radio, and print advertisements to an online presence.



The new website is designed to turn visitor interest into clicks to their inner page, phone calls, and ultimately into new test drives at the dealership locally. "We built the website specifically to convert visits into measurable leads. We partnered with Brian Magnosi of Magnosi Web Marketing here in Syracuse for both the web design and the SEO. We are really excited about the strategic marketing partnership we've formed between Honda City of Liverpool, Magnosi Web Marketing, and Mooney Marketing Group" said Mooney spokesperson Dennis Brogan.



The website will be changing each month to highlight various specials http://www.HondaCity-CNY.com is running. The site will change from month to month depending on website conversions, traffic metrics and any corresponding specials that may be running. Honda City's primary focus of the website and the marketing campaign in general is to drive more sales of new honda cars in syracuse as well as bring more attention to their certified used honda syracuse brand.