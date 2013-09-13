Used Industrial Coffee Roasters Now Available at Wohl Associates Inc

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a leading dealer of used processing and packaging equipment, has acquired several used industrial coffee roasters for their inventory, in addition to other coffee processing and packaging equipment from top manufacturers.



Right now Wohl Associates has one large industrial coffee roaster that was manufactured by B.F. Gump. This is a batch type coffee roaster with a roasting chamber body that measures just under 4 feet in diameter. Coffee and tea products are fed into the machine through the top-mounted hopper and roasted inside of the main chamber with which utilizes an Ovenpak gas burner.



The Ovenpak burner is a natural gas burner that is extremely flexible in its fuel requirements. Virtually any type of fuel/gas that is low pressure can be used for this roaster.



The B.F Gump coffee roaster that Wohl has acquired can also be sold with an accompanying coffee product cooler and blower.



The new inventory at Wohl also includes a Fres-Co automatic vacuum packaging machine. This machine, Model GL-26, is a complete form, fill, and seal machine that can be used by coffee production operations. The GL-26 can be used for both brick and soft pack coffee bags.



This is an ideal machine for companies that need efficiency and productivity. It is capable of forming, filling, and sealing as many as 40 bags per minute. The GL-26 is operated from a separate electric control panel that can be used to control various functions of the machine.



Other used coffee processing and packaging equipment that is available through Wohl Associates includes machines manufactured by Modern Process Equipment, Maisa, Probat, Rovema, and Wolverine. Wohl Associates Inc has been dealing in used machinery for more than 45 years so if they don’t have the exact machine that a customer needs, they are often able to use their existing relationships to find the best machine for any particular operation.



The full inventory of used industrial coffee processing and packaging machines can be viewed on their website here - http://www.wohlassociates.com/used-coffee-tea-equipment.html



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.