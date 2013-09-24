Used Labeler Inventory Announced at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Wohl Associates Inc., a family owned and operated business with over 40 years of experience selling top-quality used equipment, is proud to offer a vast inventory of used labeling machines for sale. Wohl Associates has become an industry leader by treating their customers to exceptional service, providing invaluable knowledge of the processing and packaging machinery industries, and offering only the best in used equipment.



The updated list of used equipment for sale now includes used labelers. Pressure sensitive, glue, automatic, and semi-automatic labelers are all offered for sale. These used labelers are in pristine condition and ready to meet any company's small, medium, or large labeling needs.



In an inventory that is updated daily, Wohl Associates has an Accraply Model 4000-HV stainless steel automatic pressure sensitive labeling machine. This fine piece of machinery is perfect for pharmaceutical companies; it is specially designed to label small vials. With a variable speed control, the machine ensures that the job is completed with efficiency and accuracy.



The staff at Wohl Associates has extensive knowledge and experience in dealing with all types of used labelers. Their invaluable knowledge helps customers pick the perfect machine to meet their business needs. To better accommodate a wide array of labeling needs, Wohl Associates, Inc. is proud to offer label application machines that include: Universal labelers, New Jersey Machine Company label applicators, Label-Aire labelers, and a multitude of Accraply labelers.



The Universal brand of labelers is known for being able to complete any sized job. This mentality is embodied by the Universal labeling systems automatic spot/wraparound pressure sensitive labeling machine. A superb labeling machine, this used labeling equipment features a Universal motorized wraparound belt, as well as a motorized spacer wheel. The control panel also features variable speed controls. The machine is situated on casters for enhanced portability.



Wohl Associates’ addition of used labeling equipment to their already vast sale inventory is a benefit for any business with labeling needs. The stock of used labeling machines is updated daily to ensure that Wohl Associates Inc. remains the industry leader in used equipment sales.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.