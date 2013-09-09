Used Motorhome and Caravan Sales Driven by Warm Summer

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The recent warm weather has seen the UK enjoy its best summer since 2006, one of the driving factors behind the sharp increase in demand for used motorhomes and caravans. Leading motorhome and caravan magazines have reported records being smashed and campsite directory websites have reported more visits than ever before, with some reporting traffic increasing by 20% in June and a further 10% in May. In response to the spike in demand, Peugeot and Fiat have launched a new chassis for motorhome conversion.



As more and more people look to buy used motorhomes and caravans, conversely, more people will be uttering the words ‘where can I sell my motorhome’, or ‘where can I sell my caravan’. Because buying a used motorhome or caravan involves a significant investment and both buying and selling used motorhome and caravans carries significant risk. Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd is positioning itself as a reliable company to provide guidance and advice, imparting solid industry experience and expertise to help customers avoid pitfalls of used motorhome sales and caravan sales, and to achieve effortless sales and purchases throughout the UK.



Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd is a family run business comprising father and son Neil and Shane Malpass. Father Neil has accrued nearly 40 years of experience dealing in used motorhome and caravan sales and now deals with the company’s used caravan sales, used motorhome sales and has been buying used motorhomes and caravans within the UK for large dealerships for decades. Son Shane grew up working within the industry from a young age, moving on to gain experience in buying and selling used motorhomes and caravans. The result is a highly experienced company.



Shane Malpass commented: “As the market for used caravan sales and used motorhomes picks up momentum, dealing with Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd means that you will be drawing on years worth of industry experience from an honest, hard working company”. Shane added: “We are able to take the risk out of buying and selling and secure the very best pricing structures for buyers and sellers alike”.



So as the rocketing demand for motorhomes and caravans continues, Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd are at hand. For more information on used caravan sales, used motorhome sales or whether you are looking to buy used caravans or sell you motorhome or caravan, visit www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk for more information.



Contact

Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd

Bretby Hollow

Bretby

Burton On Trent

DE11 0UE

UK



Tel: 07879816463

Email: sales@caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk

Web: www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk