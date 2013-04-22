ATBMH Reminds Customers That They Buy Used & Surplus Rack Systems

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- An industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of warehouse and racking systems, A.T.B. Material Handling wants customers to know that they also buy used and surplus pallet racks. For companies with more racks than they need, ATBMH offers a great alternative to simply throwing them out or storing them indefinitely.



Although they specialize in selling high quality pallet racks in Los Angeles, ATBMH is also a buyer. In fact, they buy used, surplus and new systems from people and companies that no longer have a need for them. Then, their certified engineers refurbish used pallet racking to sell at discounted rates to other rack system buyers. This allows them to offer more warehouse products at all levels of warehouse budgets. Check out their website to see what kinds of systems they feature, to find out if your surplus system might be appropriate for their purchase.



They want customers to know that, whether for buying or selling warehouse and racking systems, ATBMH is “the trusted source for all your warehouse storage solutions.” Their product line includes pallet racks, steel and boltless shelving units, forklifts, cantilever racks, carts, wire decks, mezzanines, and pallet jacks. They also feature regular specials, depending on their latest purchases, so customers looking for a good deal should check their website often.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

Over the course of 18 years, A. T. B. Material Handling has grown to become the most trusted prominent buyer and seller of warehouse equipment and pallet racks in Los Angeles. The company that began as a modest operation in a parking lot now occupies over two acres of outdoor and indoor space. With great deals on shelving, and high standards for service, A. T. B. is a great warehouse and racking equipment source. For more detail please visit, http://www.atbmh.com/.