Used Sonic "Sonolator" Ultrasonic Homogenizers Now Available at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2014 -- Wohl Associates, a leader in used processing and packaging machinery, has taken delivery of two used “Sonolator” ultrasonic homogenizers, a Sonic Sonolator and a Sonic Dispersonic Model D-10BT. These mix fluids using ultrasonic energy rather than mechanical stirrers, to create cavitation, acceleration and high pressure that together result in uniform emulsions and dispersions.



The Dispersonic D-10BT is mounted on a portable 'L'-shaped stand that moves on casters and is configured for inline use with a 3 inch diameter pipe inlet. All contact parts are stainless steel, as is the pump starter box, making it suitable for use in the food, beverage, and personal care industries. The pump itself is a 7.5 hp unit that requires a 3-phase, 60 Hz electrical supply at 230 or 460 Volts.



Also available is a 5 hp inline Sonic Sonolator. This is mounted on a portable platform that moves on casters and is equipped with a 22 inch diameter conical feed hopper. All contact parts and the pump starter box are manufactured from stainless steel. The pump is a Moyno progressive cavity unit and is powered by a variable speed motor. Three-phase electricity at 60 Hz and 230 or 460 Volts is required.



Sonic is just one of the brands of homogenizer carried by Wohl Associates. In addition to the equipment currently listed on www.wohlassociates.com, new items are always coming in. If the exact piece of machinery sought isn't listed on the website, potential buyers should call to discuss availability and possible alternatives.



Buyers interested in a Sonic ultrasonic homogenizer may also want to look at the Allpax series 2402 stainless steel pilot lab retort/sterilization system. Rated 45 PSI/full vacuum at 325 oF and mounted on a stainless steel base, this has many useful functions including agitation, pump and heat exchanger and includes a Honeywell Truline chart recorder. Prospective purchasers are encouraged to contact the product specialists at Wohl Associates for further details by calling (631) 244 -7979.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.