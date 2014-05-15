Used Stainless Steel Kettles Now Available at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Wohl Associates, Inc., an industry leader in the area of used processing and packaging machinery, is pleased to announce the addition of a few key pieces of equipment to its already versatile lineup.



The first new addition to the Wohl Associates product inventory is a used Permasan 500 gallon stainless steel jacketed dual action process kettle. The unit is equipped with side scraper agitation and high speed turbine agitation capabilities. Additionally, the kettle has top mounted “piggy back” style drives. The unit sits on stainless steel legs and also includes variable speed controls. Full specifications for this unit are available upon request.



Another new unit that has made its way into the company’s inventory is a used Permasan 100 gallon stainless steel jacketed dual action process kettle. It’s equipped with both side scraper agitation and high speed turbine agitation. The kettle has top mounted “piggy back” style drives and the entire unit sits on stainless steel legs. The unit is available with variable speed controls. The full specifications for this unit are available upon request.



A third new product that the company is pleased to add to its ever-increasing inventory of high quality machines is an approximately 225 gallon Crepaco stainless steel closed jacketed vertical mix tank. The interior dimensions of the unit are approximately 39 inches in diameter by 42 inches from side to side. Additionally, the unit has a cone bottom with dished top. The tank has an 18 inch diameter, which is an off-center Manway with a hinged lid, as well as three assorted inlets. When taking the cone on the bottom of the unit into consideration, the unit has an approximately 4 inch diameter outlet. The tank sits on stainless steel legs and is equipped with a stainless steel agitator with twin propellers and stabilizing rings. That agitation is driven by a ½ horsepower single phase, 60 cycle, 115 volt motor.



For more information or answers to important product-related questions, contact Wohl Associates at http://www.wohlassociates.com.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.