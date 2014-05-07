Used Ultrasound Equipment Offers High Quality Used Ultrasound Machines at the Best Prices

Mount Prospect, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Illinois based Used Ultrasound Equipment rules the roosts when it comes to providing the best-in-class ultrasound equipment to veterinaries at highly affordable prices. An online division of KeeboMed Inc. the company is your one-stop destination to buy competitively priced and top quality vet ultrasound machines and other medical equipment. It sells all types of ultrasound devices including handheld, Color Doppler, and portable ultrasound machines. To help customers choose and buy the best machine according to their own needs and requirements, the company offers comprehensible interface of its online portal, which is both easy to access as well as secure. Since the year of its inception, the company is offering an exclusive range of used veterinary ultrasound machines that are low on price and boast advanced configuration.



Speaking about used ultrasound machines, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “We supply vet ultrasound machines that suit any kind of diagnostic purpose including anesthesia, breast, abdominal, radiology, superficial, urology, venous, endovaginal, small parts examination, portable, pediatrics, gynecology, cardiac, podiatry, biopsy, transcranial, prostate, pelvis, obstretical, intraoperative, and arterial examination. Before selling any device or accessory, we first get them refurbished and tested by quality analysts. We have an exclusive range of ultrasound probes and machines in our store and anyone who wants to buy them can visit our online retail portal.”



In the store of Used Ultrasound Equipment, one will find ultrasound machines of some globally recognized brands like HP Ultrasound, Siemens, Hitachi, GE, Chison, Sonosite, Medison, Philips, Toshiba, Biosound, Fukuda Denshi, Toshiba, WELLD, SonoScape, Terason and many more. For queries related to shipping or delivery, one can fill in an online application form that is available on the company’s website.



Speaking further, the senior executive commented, “Although we supply pre-owned or pre-used machines, still we never compromise on the quality. All our machines are Food and Drug Administration approved, and therefore customers need not worry about durability and functionality of any ultrasound device that he buys from our store. Whether a veterinary is looking for equine bovine machines, pet ultrasound devices or farm animal ultrasound equipment, he can buy them from our online retail store.”



Used Ultrasound Equipment offers a complete range of portable color Doppler ultrasound machine. These machines include SonoScape S2, S6, S8, Chison Q5, Q6, SonoTouch 30 and many more.



About Used Ultrasound Equipment

Used Ultrasound Equipment is one of the most reputed and reliable online retail stores that offer high quality used ultrasound devices at competitive prices. The company retails all kinds of ultrasound machines including portable, handheld and Color Doppler machines. To offer safe and secure payment options, the company has its identity verified by Authorize.Net. Anyone looking for used equine ultrasound for sale online, can check the online retail portal of the company.



Contact Details



832 E Rand Road Unit 22

Mount Prospect IL 60056

Phone: 1- 779-221-2222

Email: keebomed@live.com

Website: http://www.usedultrasoundequipment.com/