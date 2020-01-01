Used Warehouse Equipment Advises of Pitfalls to Avoid when Purchasing Warehouse Equipment or Opening a New Facility

Lackawanna, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2020 -- As a leading resource for businesses that want to liquidate pallet shelves and other warehouse equipment, Used Warehouse Equipment understands that purchasing equipment for a warehouse or storage facility is a complicated process that comes with its own set of specific challenges. Whether a company is taking over a new facility or having its storage system upgraded, keeping costs low is very important.



There are some potential drawbacks to consider if acquiring used warehouse equipment.



The buyer needs to be well-versed with the specifications of the equipment they are acquiring, including sizes, capacities, and materials as it relates to their necessary application. While it is good to inspect the equipment in person, having a trusting relationship with the equipment purveyor can be advantageous for all involved. Procuring damaged, inferior, or otherwise unsuitable equipment could end up costing business owners more than if they had just bought new material handling equipment.



Obtaining permits can be a timely and very complicated procedure that is often accompanied by strict regulations. Depending on the warehouse's location, fire code and building requirements vary greatly. Requirements differ from city to city, so it is imperative to be familiar with any permit requirements in your area. Some examples of additional requirements include a letter that explains the warehouse procedures, products stored and evacuation plans.



To avoid logistical issues down the road, organizations need to plan for future expansion, contraction, ramp up, and start-up mode. Business owners should anticipate shifts in market demand and inventory at least five to ten years out. For many industries, business growth comes with additional warehouse equipment concerns — like where to install more pallet racks, how to manage overstock space and when to rely on a long-term storage location.



