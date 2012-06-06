UsedCarsJacksonvilleFl.org Innovate "Purchase On Demand" System to Pass on Huge Savings

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Used cars are a great way to purchase personal transportation far more affordably than buying a new car straight from a showroom. Cars that have clocked some mileage often still have the majority of their functional lifespan ahead of them, and it’s easy to find a car in great condition with just a little searching.



That said, running a second-hand car operation incurs costs, and used car lots have to pass those costs onto those looking to purchase. Maintaining used cars sitting on the lot waiting for potential buyers to come along can add to a cars price and reduce the amount of saving buyers could get from purchasing a used car.



Wholesale Auto Network have innovated their “Purchase on Demand” system to try and pass on even greater savings to their buyers, using an original system that saves them from having to pass on maintenance and other costs and subsequently keeping their prices unbeatably low on used cars for sale in Jacksonville, FL.



A spokesperson for the site explained the system, “We are offering a new way for car buyers to purchase and it's called ‘Purchase on Demand’. The buyer puts in an order for the type of vehicle they want and we go to the auctions and find the cars for them. We buy off-lease vehicles that are inspected to insure the buyers get great quality. Since we are not buying, stocking and reselling the traditional way we don't have all of the overhead the big dealerships have. This allows us to offer the same vehicles at lower prices. We can buy and ship anywhere is the U.S. for a fraction of what one would pay by walking into a dealership.”



Used Cars Jacksonville, FL have recently launched their new website to promote the service, allowing buyers anywhere in the US to have access to the Purchase on Demand system. The link features prominently on the homepage of the site, and information is given about their licensed, BBB accredited system. They list their unique experience and expertise in this particular field and offer full contact details allowing buyers to get in touch and discuss their needs.



About Used Cars Jacksonville FL

They offer vehicles at a lower cost than traditional dealerships. They take vehicle orders, go to off-lease auctions and find vehicles for their clients. They are the pioneers in the "purchase on demand" strategy. Consumers won't be able to find lower prices on quality, clean vehicles anywhere else. For more information, please visit: http://usedcarsjacksonvillefl.org/