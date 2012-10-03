Useful Data Capture Software Being Offered by Tallega Software

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Thousands of offices around the world are using ABBYY OCR Software. ABBYY software is being offered by Tallega software for an affordable price.



Tallega software is proud to announce ABBYY OCR software. ABBYY software is currently used by thousands of people and offices around the world. It is, by far, one of the best data capturing software to ever hit the market. This is a powerful, yet easy to use software scanning solution that is available to those individuals and businesses that are using ECM systems. It offers a high quality interface that is great for scanning and indexing documents. It even has an automated engine that will convert documents into searchable formats. The user can choose to have the documents automatically classified, but if they do not want them automatically classified, an operator can manually perform the task. This software does not limit individuals to one office – it supports remote document upload.



Each business in today’s world should have a high quality document management solution. A lot of organizations are using document or content management systems to store their documents. However, businesses need to have more than a CMS – they also need to have a tool that can be used to capture new documents each day from various entry points.



ABYY FlexiCapture is a useful tool that is available to businesses and individuals. ABBYY FlexiCapture is a smart and accurate data extraction and document capture software. The software offers a single entry point and will save not only money for the business, but time as well.



Packed in with this bundle, businesses may have access to the ABBYY Recognition Server. Companies use this server-based software in order to automate document processing. The software can be used in order to automatically convert a large amount of paper documents or document images into electronic text.



