User Activity Monitoring Market May See a Big Move : Splunk, Imperva, CyberArk

User Activity Monitoring Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide User Activity Monitoring industry with an attention on the Global market.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Splunk (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Imperva (United States), ManageEngine (United States), CyberArk (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Centrify (United States), SolarWinds (United States) and Securonix (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are NetWrix (United States), Digital Guardian (United States), Birch Grove Software (United States), LogRhythm (United States), Sumo Logic (United States), Balabit (Hungary), ObserveIT (United States), Dtex Systems (United States), WALLIX (France), Teramind (United States), Veriato (United States), SysKit (Croatia), Ekran System (United States), NetFort (Ireland) and TSFactory (United States).



Brief Summary of User Activity Monitoring:

User activity monitoring is defined as the software tools which mainly monitoring as well as the recording of user actions for information security. Several benefits of user activity monitoring are track time spent in different session states, track IP addresses and bandwidth usage by user, monitor connections to servers made via RD gateway, monitor user activities in real time, audit user's logging activities, inspect total time connected, among others. According to AMA, the Global User Activity Monitoring market is expected to see growth rate of 25.4%.



Market Trend

- UAM solutions include numerous technologies, such as log management, auditing & reporting, among others



Market Drivers

- The requirement for Enhanced Control over Employees as well as Third-Party Vendors in Enterprises

- Growing Need among Organizations to Optimize Employee Productivity

- Lack of Experts in the Cybersecurity Profession

- Stringent Regulatory Compliances as well as Adoption of the Best UAM Practices



Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Integration of user activity monitoring solutions with IAM and SIEM

- Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, among others



Restraints

- The issue regarding the High Cost of Innovation for Developing Robust UAM Solutions



Challenges

- Problem related to Managing the User Privacy

- Lack of Awareness of User Activity Monitoring



The Global User Activity Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Application (System Monitoring, Application Monitoring, File Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Database Monitoring), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others), Installation (Proxy-Based, Agent-Based), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Technology (Behavior Analytics, Log Management, Auditing and Reporting, Others), Component (Solution, Services)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global User Activity Monitoring Market.



Regions Covered in the User Activity Monitoring Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



