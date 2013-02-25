User Friendly 2013 EzPaycheck Software Can Now Be Downloaded at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- EzPaycheck payroll software 2013 new version rolled out this morning to small businesses from halfpricesoft.com. The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software includes updated tax information for 2013 and added the new graphic check design interface to make it more user-friendly.



Priced at just $89 per installation for new users ($59 for ezPaycheck 2012 users), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Designed for ease of use by business owners and managers, ezPaycheck saves time and expense while increasing accuracy when running payroll.



With this 2013 edition, users can customize the paycheck easily. Users can print paychecks on blank stock with logo and signature. They can also customize the fonts and add the second signature line on checks to meet their special requirements.



“ezPaycheck saves users’ time and money on tax calculation, check printing and tax reporting, “explained Dr. Ge, the found of halfpricesoft.com, “In response to users’ requests, we added the new check design feature. Users can now print customized paycheck with logo easily now.”



For a limited time, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a combo pack that includes both the 2012 and 2013 editions is available for just $90. New customers can start taking advantage of the many time-saving features in ezPaycheck payroll software for year-end payroll activities and be up and running with ezPaycheck 2013 on January 1.



New users can test-drive the easy-to-use, flexible features of ezPaycheck payroll software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.