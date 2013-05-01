User Review Compares BigCommerce and Volusion for Providing Best Ecommerce Solution

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Ecommerce is shopping in the new era. Men, women and even children nowadays have become more empowered with making choices. Whether it is deciding what to wear, what to eat, where to get discounted deals for a vacation, companies and businesses have provided ample choices in every field and the competition only gets tougher as businesses take the virtual edge to become user friendly and ease the customer’s journey by putting everything in his or her reach through the internet. That’s right, ecommerce solutions allow customers to sit back at home and with only a few clicks, select the purchases and pay with a legal credit card. Customers once satisfied, means potentially more online business and investment for the small and big enterprises.



So what makes Ecommerce work? With competition in about every industry at a peak, it is no wonder that there are many companies who claim to provide the best Ecommerce solutions. Two of these companies are Volusion and BigCommerce. Both provide the same solution of getting the customers’ virtual shopping cart to the checkout counter with the help of software programs developed in the past few years.



In the battle of Volusion vs BigCommerce, real users who had experience of using both the products rated both the programs on a number of factors. The first was user interface in which Volusion lost by a huge margin to BigCommerce. BigCommerce is more eye catching and easy to browse through than Volusion. But in the case of Monetary Protocol, Volusion won hands down as it gives the user more control over all the monetary transactions being processed by the program and also makes upgrading items and checklists easier to manage. However, the bandwidth provided by Volusion for almost 1500 dollars is a letdown compared to the unlimited bandwidth provided by BigCommerce for the same amount.



On the basis of item management, Volusion again won the race by a mile against BigCommerce for the easy managing for all items of the same brand listed together instead of being categorized separately. This gives users more control for viewing items. However, although the technical side of Volusion vs BigCommerce is a lot better, users prefer to use BigCommerce since it gives a better outer image of the client’s websites and can be toggled from the back end to fix a few of the technical glitches.



