Users Give Maximum Rating to the Ascent Vaporizer by DaVinci on VapeFlowers.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The recently launched VapeFlowers.com, a website dedicated in providing numerous vaporizer reviews, has listed Ascent Vaporizer by DaVinci as their most highly rated vaping product by users. The consumers of Ascent have given the vaporizer the maximum rating and the professional critics of the site have also given Ascent a respectable 4 out of 5 rating.



It is of no surprise that Ascent Vaporizer, click here for its full review, received the maximum rating, as portable vaporizers are still highly demanded and preferred by majority of the people in the vaping community, however the ‘vaporizer evolution’ has given emergence to many designs that are considered even more functional.



Bag or Balloon vaporizers such as the Digital Volcano by Storz & Bickel, a maximum rated vaporizer by Vape Flowers, is an example of one such functional design. Other variations like water-filtered & whip vaporizers have seen a keen interest too.



Pen vaporizers, a sleeker version of portable vaporizers, are also now widely seen by ‘vapers’ who can instantly use them on-the-go. Many celebrities have been spotted using pen vaporizers as well.



Acting as a complete resource for vaporizers, www.VapeFlowers.com offers reviews of each and every type of vaporizer. The reviews provide an in-depth analysis of the product and clearly mention its pros and cons.



A unique dual rating system, where the experienced critics of the site and the consumers of the vaporizer independently rate a product, is also shared by Vape Flowers such that potential customers can make an informed decision before their purchase. Enabling them to invest in the most suitable vaporizer and letting Vape Flowers do the experimenting.



About VapeFlowers.com

VapeFlowers.com is one of the leading websites that provides numerous comprehensive reviews of vaporizers. Through the online platform, http://www.vapeflowers.com/, these reviews and latest news on current or upcoming products can be viewed. The site also rates the vaporizers according to their popularity amongst the Vape Flowers critics and the general public.



For more information about Vaporizer Reviews, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of VapeFlowers.com, please email to support@vapeflowers.com.