Users Report Navy Federal Provides a Complete Banking Experience

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Men and women of the armed forces constantly travel from place to place. However, being away from one’s family is not the only challenge of military life. During deployment, it can be easy for service men and women to overlook important financial tasks. Whether it’s missing a bill payment or neglecting to save, banking necessities can easily slip through the cracks. This is why people in the military need assistance from a trusted financial institutional like Navy Federal Credit Union.



Navy Federal Credit Union provides members with a complete banking experience. This includes loan, credit card, and checking products for people in the armed forces. Also, like a traditional bank, Navy Federal Credit Union has several mortgage options. Members looking to purchase a home may qualify for the HomeBuyers’ Choice Mortgage, which features fixed-rate terms and no down payment. First-time homebuyers seeking more flexibility in qualifying may opt for a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan, providing members with a low down payment. Navy Federal Credit Union also offers credits cards with low, competitive rates and lucrative rewards, as well as various checking options, most of which have no monthly maintenance fees.



Military life can be unpredictable, which is why Navy Federal Credit Union makes mobile banking available anytime, anywhere. Not only can members of the armed forces view their bank accounts around-the-clock, but members can also set up pay alerts, activate automatic bill payments, and transfer money to family. For people in the armed forces, bank tasks are now no longer difficult. Whether a person in the armed forces is home or overseas, Navy Federal Credit Union can assist in managing one’s finances.



In addition to fulfilling a member’s banking needs, Navy Federal Credit Union provides helpful resources to the men and women of the armed forces. Bank and loan-related questions can arise. Fortunately, members can utilize financial calculators, to-do lists, and informative articles for further assistance. A selection of convenient banking services and money-managing tools make banking with Navy Federal Credit Union hassle-free.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union serves all military personnel in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, DoD, and their families, is an Equal Housing Lender, and is federally insured by the NCUA. For additional information about Navy Federal, loans, mortgages, low-rate credit cards or membership, visit www.navyfederal.org.