User's Search Queries & Info Is Now Easy to Receive with Frompo

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Receiving the desired results has become a challenge recently as search results from the leading search engines has only SEO optimized results coming up. This makes it harder for those who want to get to the accurate and correct result. Of course, people don’t want to search for a certain subject and receive tons of websites trying to sell products as results.



Also, the usual layout has complacently died on its white boring page in redundancy while at Frompo, the layout provides a rather fresh look and information is accurate and straight to the point. It makes it a lot easier and faster to check out the site worth seeing and trying out. The possibility of error and websites leading to unrelated information is lesser. This is also a video search engine that produces the video search file right there. Of course it doesn’t stop there; an image search engine like this provides thumb results of images in an organized fashion.



According to popular belief, this is not the best search engine because there are still leading search engines in the search engine industry that can’t be defeated by Frompo. It is a different type of internet search engines out there. They offer a new organized and curated fashion that’s un-flooded with advertisements. This is also one of the leading internet search engines that help the environment through donations from their ads clicks. One of the other search engines that help the environment has black and dark fonts as design, believing it can turn down power usage with black colors.



About Frompo

Frompo is the leading new search engine that can provide what other search engines can but in a better sorted, relevant way. They have a curated layout of showing results aside from helping the environment in their own way.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Martin Nodskov

Phone: 2320 6052

Complete Address:

Frompo Inc.

Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.

Zip Code: 8000

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

Email: martin@frompo.com

Website: http://www.frompo.com/